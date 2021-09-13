Previous
Stone Wall by joansmor
Photo 2850

Stone Wall

The wall is built of field stones great and small,
Tumbled about by frost and storm,
Shaped and polished by ice and rain and sun;
Some flattened, grooved, and chiseled
By the inscrutable sculpture of the weather;
Some with clefts and rough edges harsh to the touch.
Gracious Time has glorified the wall
And covered the historian stones with a mantle of green;
The sunbeams flit and waver in the rifts,
Vanish and reappear, linger and sleep,
Conquer with radiance the obdurate angles,
Filter between the naked rents and wind-bleached jags. (The Song of the Stone Wall)
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Granagringa ace
And this image sings that song! Such good contrast and use of sidelight. So nice that you choose b&w for this.
September 14th, 2021  
