Photo 2849
Old Tractor
Old tractors are used like lawn or field statuary just like old cars. I see it in a lot of places.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
4
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3323
photos
180
followers
82
following
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
6th September 2021 3:17pm
bw
,
tractor
KWind
Nice image. I like it in B&W!
September 13th, 2021
Betsey
All over New England. Great shot
September 13th, 2021
Islandgirl
Great shot!
September 14th, 2021
Babs
Looks good in black and white.
September 14th, 2021
