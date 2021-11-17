Previous
Early one autumn morning by joansmor
Photo 2915

Early one autumn morning

We went out to capture the sunrise. It was 25F and we made the decision this will be our last sunrise outing until next spring. I may catch some on my way to work but no more purposely going out for sunrises when so cold.
17th November 2021

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
RonM ace
Lovely lovely. The lady of reflections.
November 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely mellow scene in the Autumn sun - great reflections Joan !
November 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
@milestonevisualmedia I love that title
November 18th, 2021  
Betsey ace
This made me make a satisfied sound when I opened the photo, brr, but what a great shot!
November 18th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Great light love it
November 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
WOW - gorgeous fav for me.
November 19th, 2021  
