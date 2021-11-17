Sign up
Photo 2915
Early one autumn morning
We went out to capture the sunrise. It was 25F and we made the decision this will be our last sunrise outing until next spring. I may catch some on my way to work but no more purposely going out for sunrises when so cold.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3389
photos
183
followers
79
following
798% complete
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Tags
morning
,
autumn
RonM
ace
Lovely lovely. The lady of reflections.
November 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely mellow scene in the Autumn sun - great reflections Joan !
November 18th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I love that title
November 18th, 2021
Betsey
ace
This made me make a satisfied sound when I opened the photo, brr, but what a great shot!
November 18th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Great light love it
November 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
WOW - gorgeous fav for me.
November 19th, 2021
