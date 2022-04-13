Sign up
Photo 3061
Up in the hills
I decided to take a ride up on the hills and take a few photos. I keep trying to get a good picture of this little cabin especially as it reflects in the pool of water.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
2
1
Tags
bw
,
cabin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful in b/w - great clear reflections
April 13th, 2022
Betsey
ace
Nice reflections!
April 13th, 2022
