Photo 3115
My small walking group
I said to them today we don't have any pictures of the three of us together. SO I took this selfie. I have that stupid "am I getting this right" look but the other two have great smiles. Going to try it again and see if I can get a better one.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
Tags
rachel
,
jane
,
selfie
,
joan
LManning (Laura)
Your outfits go so well together! You look like a page out of a catalogue.
June 7th, 2022
