My small walking group by joansmor
Photo 3115

My small walking group

I said to them today we don't have any pictures of the three of us together. SO I took this selfie. I have that stupid "am I getting this right" look but the other two have great smiles. Going to try it again and see if I can get a better one.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
LManning (Laura) ace
Your outfits go so well together! You look like a page out of a catalogue.
June 7th, 2022  
