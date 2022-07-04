Sign up
Photo 3142
Spilt Milk
Our camera club is using the theme Wabi Sabi (which I learned about on 365). This is my first attempt.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3617
photos
184
followers
90
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th July 2022 4:53pm
Tags
milk
,
spilt
,
wabi-sabi
Suzanne
ace
Excellent! Favourite
July 4th, 2022
KWind
ace
Clever!
July 4th, 2022
julia
ace
Our Camera club is spreading the word..
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I must learn about wabi sabi !! a super capture -- I hope that there were no crying over your spilt milk ! fav
July 4th, 2022
