Previous
Next
Spilt Milk by joansmor
Photo 3142

Spilt Milk

Our camera club is using the theme Wabi Sabi (which I learned about on 365). This is my first attempt.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Excellent! Favourite
July 4th, 2022  
KWind ace
Clever!
July 4th, 2022  
julia ace
Our Camera club is spreading the word..
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I must learn about wabi sabi !! a super capture -- I hope that there were no crying over your spilt milk ! fav
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise