Camp Ellis

Camp Ellis has suffered from rising ocean waters. There used to be cottages where there are now barriers. I went to work for about 4 hours this morning. Had my teeth clean-no cavities. Brought a haddock sandwich and French fries at Ken's at Pine Point. Drove down to Old Orchard and Camp Ellis where I snapped a couple of photos from my car. Next, I got my serviced and the tires aligned, finally got home in the later afternoon. First day I left Two alone for any amount of time and once again I am in the doghouse.