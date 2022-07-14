Previous
Camp Ellis by joansmor
Photo 3152

Camp Ellis

Camp Ellis has suffered from rising ocean waters. There used to be cottages where there are now barriers. I went to work for about 4 hours this morning. Had my teeth clean-no cavities. Brought a haddock sandwich and French fries at Ken's at Pine Point. Drove down to Old Orchard and Camp Ellis where I snapped a couple of photos from my car. Next, I got my serviced and the tires aligned, finally got home in the later afternoon. First day I left Two alone for any amount of time and once again I am in the doghouse.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

Judith Johnson
What a shame the barriers had to be put up
July 14th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
ocean front property! Hope you enjoyed the fish sandwich!
July 14th, 2022  
