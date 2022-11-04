Previous
Morning at Estes by joansmor
Morning at Estes

If you haven't figured it out, the gold windows are the sun lighting up the windows. As you can see the main color is passing by here and we had entered what I call the rust season. Now we are in the brown season.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Joan Robillard

