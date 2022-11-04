Sign up
Photo 3265
Morning at Estes
If you haven't figured it out, the gold windows are the sun lighting up the windows. As you can see the main color is passing by here and we had entered what I call the rust season. Now we are in the brown season.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3741
photos
188
followers
103
following
894% complete
View this month »
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th October 2022 6:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
lake
,
estes
