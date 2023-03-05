Previous
Found Object by joansmor
Photo 3388

Found Object

I thought of posting this last month in black and white but decided I wanted it in color.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
928% complete

Corinne C ace
It's fabulously unexpected and in pink!
March 6th, 2023  
