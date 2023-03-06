Sign up
Photo 3389
Snowbirds at the feeder
Snowbird is a term for Northerners, who spend their winters in the south. I liked this one that parked on my feeder.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
8
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3865
photos
191
followers
91
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th March 2023 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeder
,
snowbird
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a lot of snow. LOL! They're called something else in the south. =)
March 6th, 2023
Linda Godwin
That true snowbirds for sure.Getting late for so much snow.
March 6th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice capture and feeder. We have many snowbirds here in south Texas.
March 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Never heard the term "snowbird" A lovely capture of the feeder in the snow!
March 6th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
March 7th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
I love to spend some time in the sunny south during the winter, what a neat feeder!
March 7th, 2023
Milanie
ace
That's quite some snow!
March 7th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow
March 7th, 2023
