Snowbirds at the feeder by joansmor
Photo 3389

Snowbirds at the feeder

Snowbird is a term for Northerners, who spend their winters in the south. I liked this one that parked on my feeder.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Mags ace
Wow! That's a lot of snow. LOL! They're called something else in the south. =)
March 6th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
That true snowbirds for sure.Getting late for so much snow.
March 6th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture and feeder. We have many snowbirds here in south Texas.
March 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Never heard the term "snowbird" A lovely capture of the feeder in the snow!
March 6th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture.
March 7th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
I love to spend some time in the sunny south during the winter, what a neat feeder!
March 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
That's quite some snow!
March 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow
March 7th, 2023  
