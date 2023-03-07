Previous
International Woolen Company
International Woolen Company

Took this picture when I went to get my hair cut last week. The mills are closed but they do make for some great photos. My hairdresser is in a mill building that has been renovated. Wish they would rehab more of them.
7th March 2023

