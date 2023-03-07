Sign up
Photo 3390
International Woolen Company
Took this picture when I went to get my hair cut last week. The mills are closed but they do make for some great photos. My hairdresser is in a mill building that has been renovated. Wish they would rehab more of them.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3866
photos
191
followers
91
following
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
Views
6
365
iPhone 11 Pro
1st March 2023 11:28am
Tags
milss
