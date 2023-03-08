Sign up
Photo 3391
Me bowling - now that's a laugh
Instead of a Christmas party we had a bowling part in February. I had not bowled in at least 25 years, but I did that night. I was mostly bad, but I had fun.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th February 2023 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowling
,
joan
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! so good to have fun, Joan. I thought you were having a spot of dancing here!! ha!
March 8th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I am also quite bad at bowling and at this point I don't know if I could hold the ball! I'd be using one of those rollers they design for kids to use! Fun shot.
March 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I'm glad you had fun.
March 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Get that spare! Wonderful fun!
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a fun shot, you look so relaxed and happy joan
March 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fab fun shot Joan , and everyone needs fun in their life 😊
March 9th, 2023
