Previous
Next
Me bowling - now that's a laugh by joansmor
Photo 3391

Me bowling - now that's a laugh

Instead of a Christmas party we had a bowling part in February. I had not bowled in at least 25 years, but I did that night. I was mostly bad, but I had fun.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! so good to have fun, Joan. I thought you were having a spot of dancing here!! ha!
March 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I am also quite bad at bowling and at this point I don't know if I could hold the ball! I'd be using one of those rollers they design for kids to use! Fun shot.
March 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I'm glad you had fun.
March 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Get that spare! Wonderful fun!
March 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a fun shot, you look so relaxed and happy joan
March 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fab fun shot Joan , and everyone needs fun in their life 😊
March 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise