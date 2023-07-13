Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3518
Snap Turtle
I was driving to work when this turtle thought he wanted to cross the road. Snap turtles are so reminiscent of dinosaurs.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3997
photos
193
followers
104
following
963% complete
View this month »
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th July 2023 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle
,
snap
Mags
ace
That's so cute! Did you move him so he wouldn't get run over? =)
July 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They're also quite nasty! I do hope he made it to safety though.
July 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope it managed to cross the road without getting squashed.
July 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@marlboromaam
No they hurt seriously if they clamp onto you. I saw no dead turtle in the road on my return
July 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So cute and courageous to cross that road
July 13th, 2023
JackieR
ace
How big is this creature??!!
July 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Cool image!
July 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool capture.
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close