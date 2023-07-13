Previous
Snap Turtle by joansmor
Snap Turtle

I was driving to work when this turtle thought he wanted to cross the road. Snap turtles are so reminiscent of dinosaurs.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Mags
That's so cute! Did you move him so he wouldn't get run over? =)
July 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre
They're also quite nasty! I do hope he made it to safety though.
July 13th, 2023  
Babs
Hope it managed to cross the road without getting squashed.
July 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
@marlboromaam No they hurt seriously if they clamp onto you. I saw no dead turtle in the road on my return
July 13th, 2023  
Corinne C
So cute and courageous to cross that road
July 13th, 2023  
JackieR
How big is this creature??!!
July 13th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Cool image!
July 13th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Very cool capture.
July 13th, 2023  
