Previous
Photo 3699
Park Bench
A picture taken at #1 after the storm. Wednesday's rain storm wiped out most of the snow.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
6
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4181
photos
199
followers
118
following
1013% complete
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th January 2024 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
bench
,
1
Peter Dulis
ace
looks cold
January 11th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
January 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That seems a lot of snow on the bench - and it looks just beautiful...
January 12th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- same here. I couldn't believe how quickly it melted.
January 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Difficult to imagine how cold this must be when we are sweltering in the heat here in Australia.
January 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely winter scene.
We still have a thin layer of snow but it's melting fast
January 12th, 2024
We still have a thin layer of snow but it's melting fast