Park Bench by joansmor
Photo 3699

Park Bench

A picture taken at #1 after the storm. Wednesday's rain storm wiped out most of the snow.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1013% complete

Peter Dulis ace
looks cold
January 11th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That seems a lot of snow on the bench - and it looks just beautiful...
January 12th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- same here. I couldn't believe how quickly it melted.
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Difficult to imagine how cold this must be when we are sweltering in the heat here in Australia.
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely winter scene.
We still have a thin layer of snow but it's melting fast
January 12th, 2024  
