Day 2 -Covered Bridge by joansmor
Photo 3840

Day 2 -Covered Bridge

On Friday Ann took us to three covered bridges and Columcille Megalith Park. I used my rollator not only to walk around but to sit on when taking pictures. Helps me have a steadier hand. This was the second bridge - Guth.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
@joansmor
1052% complete

Corinne C ace
A nice shot, love the bright red color!
June 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Aren't they wonderful! I'm interested in your word roller - will have to research.
June 5th, 2024  
Annie D ace
It's a great bridge
June 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful covered bridge and capture! Your rollator is so useful! I wish mom would've used hers.
June 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot.
June 5th, 2024  
