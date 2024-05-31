Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3840
Day 2 -Covered Bridge
On Friday Ann took us to three covered bridges and Columcille Megalith Park. I used my rollator not only to walk around but to sit on when taking pictures. Helps me have a steadier hand. This was the second bridge - Guth.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4324
photos
195
followers
111
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st May 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
covered
Corinne C
ace
A nice shot, love the bright red color!
June 5th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Aren't they wonderful! I'm interested in your word roller - will have to research.
June 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
It's a great bridge
June 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful covered bridge and capture! Your rollator is so useful! I wish mom would've used hers.
June 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot.
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close