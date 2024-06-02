Day 4 was a little fishy

On day 4 we went to Steamtown in Scranton and then to an Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Dan. Amazing day. I need time to edit my train pictures. I had a UTI before I went on vacation - the first antibiotic wasn't right for the nasty bacteria I had or have. I was on my way to Pennsylvania when I got a call about this. I was lucky enough to have the new prescription sent to a Walmart where we were eating Breakfast. The night before I came home the UTI seemed to get on top of that antibiotic. I went again today and have a new antibiotic. FIngers crossed.