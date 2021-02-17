Sign up
Supreme failure
This is for week 52 capture and it is so bad. I have done so many negative space shots so much better but I kept forgetting so last night I took this photo. No need to comment.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Martina
I can say it is something tasty.... At least you are up to a capturw 52 challange. I am running behind very much...
February 18th, 2021
