Previous
Next
Supreme failure by joansmor
246 / 365

Supreme failure

This is for week 52 capture and it is so bad. I have done so many negative space shots so much better but I kept forgetting so last night I took this photo. No need to comment.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martina ace
I can say it is something tasty.... At least you are up to a capturw 52 challange. I am running behind very much...
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise