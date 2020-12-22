Sign up
Adjusted
My mentor and good friend
@vignouse
suggested I crop this photo but I also wanted to lighten the snow area. So now I am off from work for 5 days I fixed it and but in my extra album
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Tags
christmas
,
star
Joan Robillard
ace
@vignouse
I didn't totally understand where you wanted me to crop. But I am off for 5 days so I played a little this morning. I selected the snow and used levels and then cropped the photo. Better?
December 23rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
It's lovely!!!!!
December 23rd, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2020
