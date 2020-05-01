Previous
Full Picture of No 1 pond at sunset by joansmor
Full Picture of No 1 pond at sunset

I was asked to see the full picture of my photo on the scrappage in my main album
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture Joan, awesome light reflections.
May 2nd, 2020  
