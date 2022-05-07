Sign up
10 / 365
My dream job. But I could not get back up from kneeling down!!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
486
photos
116
followers
293
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
139
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
2022
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
7th May 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
rugby
,
manly
,
spirt
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I wouldn't even be able to kneed for more than 5 seconds so well done!
May 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
I wouldn't be able to get back up again either or even carry a camera that size.
May 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Neither can I kneel, nor carry that heavy camera, certainly not able to get back up again ;-)
May 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Me either if I could even get down. Great shot
May 13th, 2022
