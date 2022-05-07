Previous
My dream job. But I could not get back up from kneeling down!! by johnfalconer
10 / 365

My dream job. But I could not get back up from kneeling down!!

7th May 2022 7th May 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
3% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I wouldn't even be able to kneed for more than 5 seconds so well done!
May 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
I wouldn't be able to get back up again either or even carry a camera that size.
May 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Neither can I kneel, nor carry that heavy camera, certainly not able to get back up again ;-)
May 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Me either if I could even get down. Great shot
May 13th, 2022  
