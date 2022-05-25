Sign up
26 / 365
Middle Harbour Sydney looking west from the ferry.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
25th May 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
sun
,
sydney
,
harbour
Maggiemae
ace
The sky stars in this shot - weather action as well as near focus on the water!
May 25th, 2022
