Previous
Next
Wettest six months on record I think. by johnfalconer
27 / 365

Wettest six months on record I think.

Not a great time for some poor soul to start a coffee shop in a laneway in central Sydney. 😩😩😩
26th May 2022 26th May 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice POV
May 26th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Nice shot. I like the repetition and the perspective
May 26th, 2022  
Mallory ace
Cool shot and I love the pov. Bummer about the rain.
May 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture that tells a story. We've had a lot of rain, too.
May 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise