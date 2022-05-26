Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Wettest six months on record I think.
Not a great time for some poor soul to start a coffee shop in a laneway in central Sydney. 😩😩😩
26th May 2022
26th May 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. But here we go again.
503
photos
133
followers
316
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd May 2022 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
cafe
,
tables
Peter Dulis
ace
nice POV
May 26th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot. I like the repetition and the perspective
May 26th, 2022
Mallory
ace
Cool shot and I love the pov. Bummer about the rain.
May 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture that tells a story. We've had a lot of rain, too.
May 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close