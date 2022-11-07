Previous
USS Tripoli. Welcome. by johnfalconer
63 / 365

USS Tripoli. Welcome.

The USN and Us Marines have shipped in over 3000 visitors for a goodwill visit.
7th November 2022

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Photo Details

