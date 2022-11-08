Previous
Sola eclipse. 8pm then 11pm. by johnfalconer
64 / 365

Sola eclipse. 8pm then 11pm.

Unfortunately due to cloud and other stuff like partying I couldn’t get a shot of the blood moon in the middle of it all. Very difficult.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

John Falconer

Photo Details

Diana ace
Still you managed such an amazing capture!
November 9th, 2022  
