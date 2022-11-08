Sign up
64 / 365
Sola eclipse. 8pm then 11pm.
Unfortunately due to cloud and other stuff like partying I couldn’t get a shot of the blood moon in the middle of it all. Very difficult.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
moon
sydney
eclipse
Diana
Still you managed such an amazing capture!
November 9th, 2022
