The beach is not really closed … by johnfalconer
The beach is not really closed …

… not to surfers anyway!!!
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Diana ace
I suppose they are normally in the water 😉 nice framing.
December 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, nice framing
December 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice capture ... he's definitely thinking of going in!
December 7th, 2022  
