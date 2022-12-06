Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
92 / 365
The beach is not really closed …
… not to surfers anyway!!!
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
578
photos
153
followers
361
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Latest from all albums
86
87
88
89
150
90
91
92
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
closed
,
surf
,
collaroy
Diana
ace
I suppose they are normally in the water 😉 nice framing.
December 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, nice framing
December 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice capture ... he's definitely thinking of going in!
December 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close