Christmas … beetles and parties!
Christmas … beetles and parties!

In Australia Christmas beetles arrive in December and leave in January. Fabulous.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Rick ace
Cool capture.
December 12th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Very festive! interesting about the beetles
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great composition. The beetles look pretty big?
December 12th, 2022  
