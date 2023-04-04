Previous
All our Easter eggs painted and ready. In the ward at Northern Beaches Hospital. by johnfalconer
211 / 365

All our Easter eggs painted and ready. In the ward at Northern Beaches Hospital.

4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful - Hope you get out soon.
April 5th, 2023  
