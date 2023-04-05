Sign up
212 / 365
Screen shot of my successful 800 consecutive days studying my French on the free version of the Duolingo app!!! 800 days!!!
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
John Falconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I've ever been involved in.
screenshot
french
duolingo
