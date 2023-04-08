Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
215 / 365
Beautiful sunset
I’m still in hospital. For a long complicated bureaucratic reason we cannot now take our phones into the ward!! So I have resorted to a few very old photos for your enjoyment.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
711
photos
171
followers
370
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX530 HS
Taken
6th May 2016 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
girl
,
head
,
silhouette
,
bangkok
Suzanne
ace
I'm sorry you are still in hospital and hope it will not be for too much longer. Good to have such a photographic resource to draw on
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
What an aweful situation for you, I hope you are not in ICU! That is the only ward where it is forbidden here. Hope you get well and out of there soon.
April 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sorry to hear you are still in hospital - and hope you will be home again soon! Nice shot!
April 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close