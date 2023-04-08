Previous
Beautiful sunset by johnfalconer
Beautiful sunset

I’m still in hospital. For a long complicated bureaucratic reason we cannot now take our phones into the ward!! So I have resorted to a few very old photos for your enjoyment.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

John Falconer

My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
Suzanne
I'm sorry you are still in hospital and hope it will not be for too much longer. Good to have such a photographic resource to draw on
April 10th, 2023  
Diana
What an aweful situation for you, I hope you are not in ICU! That is the only ward where it is forbidden here. Hope you get well and out of there soon.
April 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Sorry to hear you are still in hospital - and hope you will be home again soon! Nice shot!
April 10th, 2023  
