216 / 365
A Bangkok martini with a view.
I’m still in hospital. For a long complicated bureaucratic reason we cannot now take our phones into the ward!! So I have resorted to a few very old photos for your enjoyment.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
My health continues to fail me! But this project365 is one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. I’m just sorry I’m a...
711
photos
171
followers
370
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
6th May 2016 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skyline
,
thailand
,
martini
,
bangkok
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Such a martini might be needed now???
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Now that looks delicious!
April 10th, 2023
