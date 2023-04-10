Previous
Better be quick!!! by johnfalconer
217 / 365

Better be quick!!!

I’m still in hospital. For a long complicated bureaucratic reason we cannot now take our phones into the ward!! So I have resorted to a few very old photos for your enjoyment.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

John Falconer

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and detail.
April 10th, 2023  
