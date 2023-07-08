Sign up
306 / 365
Museum Underground Station. Exit to the Australian Museum. Built in 1926 as part of the railway underground circle in the middle of Sydney. It was granted heritage status 30 years ago and everything is unchanged.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
7
3
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
17
Comments 7
7
Fav's 3
3
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2023 1:12pm
museum
station
sydney
Jessica Eby
I like the archway! We have a Museum Station in Toronto too; ours goes to the Royal Ontario Museum.
July 25th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous shot and great b/w.
July 25th, 2023
haskar
Lovely b&w capture.
July 25th, 2023
Babs
Works perfectly in black and white.
July 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
July 25th, 2023
Wylie
B&W more attractive than the original yellow!!
July 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
So suited to B&W.
July 25th, 2023
