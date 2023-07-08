Previous
Museum Underground Station. Exit to the Australian Museum. Built in 1926 as part of the railway underground circle in the middle of Sydney. It was granted heritage status 30 years ago and everything is unchanged.
Museum Underground Station. Exit to the Australian Museum. Built in 1926 as part of the railway underground circle in the middle of Sydney. It was granted heritage status 30 years ago and everything is unchanged.

John Falconer

Jessica Eby
I like the archway! We have a Museum Station in Toronto too; ours goes to the Royal Ontario Museum.
July 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and great b/w.
July 25th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely b&w capture.
July 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Works perfectly in black and white.
July 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
B&W more attractive than the original yellow!!
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So suited to B&W.
July 25th, 2023  
