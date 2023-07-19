Sign up
Previous
305 / 365
Paper swans.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
4
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
paper
origami
swans
winghong_ho
Colorful shot.
July 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Amazingly joyful
July 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and so colorful filling the frame.
July 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Someone has been busy, great find.
July 19th, 2023
