Australia vs Ireland. Australia v Ireland. FIFA Women’s World Cup by johnfalconer
Australia vs Ireland. Australia v Ireland. FIFA Women’s World Cup

It was a long way away with a small camera (big ones are banned) hence the fuzzy shot.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
Christine Sztukowski
Great capture
July 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 21st, 2023  
