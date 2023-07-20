Sign up
Previous
Next
308 / 365
Australia vs Ireland. Australia v Ireland. FIFA Women’s World Cup
It was a long way away with a small camera (big ones are banned) hence the fuzzy shot.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
Tags
australia
,
world
,
soccer
,
cup
,
ireland
,
fifa
Christine Sztukowski
Great capture
July 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 21st, 2023
