Previous
309 / 365
The Australian winning goal (a penalty). Australia v Ireland. FIFA Women’s World Cup
It was a long way away with a small camera (big ones are banned) hence the fuzzy shot.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
19
1
2022/23
20th July 2023 9:15pm
australia
,
world
,
soccer
,
goal
,
fifa
,
cup.
Christine Sztukowski
very nice
July 21st, 2023
