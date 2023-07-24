Sign up
Previous
319 / 365
“Sacrifice” bronze at the Anzac War Memorial Sydney.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
814
photos
183
followers
395
following
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Views
5
1
2022/23
X-Pro1
23rd July 2023 11:58am
Tags
statue
bronze
sydney
war
anzac
memirial
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poignant
July 23rd, 2023
