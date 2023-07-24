Previous
“Sacrifice” bronze at the Anzac War Memorial Sydney. by johnfalconer
319 / 365

“Sacrifice” bronze at the Anzac War Memorial Sydney.

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Poignant
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise