332 / 365
The view is a great excuse to visit my favourite bar in Manly, Sydney Harbour side.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
5
2
John Falconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great.
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
2022/23
iPhone 11 Pro Max
4th August 2023 3:58pm
wine
,
bar
,
rose
,
manly
,
bavarian
Diana
I would love that too!
August 5th, 2023
John Falconer
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks. I’ve got another shot with glass in focus and the background blurred but I think this one tells a better story.
August 5th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Cheers!
August 5th, 2023
John Falconer
@photographycrazy
And cheers to you.
August 5th, 2023
Steve Chappell
Enjoy!
August 5th, 2023
