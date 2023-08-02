Possibly the ugliest building in Sydney if not Australia.

This is the rear of Scots Presbyterian Church Sydney. The original church was built in 1824 not far from here. 100 years later it had to be destroyed to build the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The new church was built in 1926. In 2005 these dreadful apartments were added onto the top of the church by the developers, who in turn paid the Presbyterian Church a bit of money. I remember the hue and cry over this development but it still went ahead.

