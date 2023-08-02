Previous
Possibly the ugliest building in Sydney if not Australia. by johnfalconer
Possibly the ugliest building in Sydney if not Australia.

This is the rear of Scots Presbyterian Church Sydney. The original church was built in 1824 not far from here. 100 years later it had to be destroyed to build the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The new church was built in 1926. In 2005 these dreadful apartments were added onto the top of the church by the developers, who in turn paid the Presbyterian Church a bit of money. I remember the hue and cry over this development but it still went ahead.
I totally agree from what I've seen so far!
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Well, the lowest part would be lovely.
August 3rd, 2023  
Agnes ace
It’s very modern some people like this
August 3rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom hi Agnes. You’re right of course.
August 3rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @corinnec
Thanks for commenting. I just think they could have done better.
August 3rd, 2023  
