Jack Munday mural/portrait. Next time I’m here I’ll try a photo from the left hand side!! by johnfalconer
Jack Munday mural/portrait. Next time I’m here I’ll try a photo from the left hand side!!

This has not been vandalised. This is all the artist’s work.
Jack Mundey (1929-2020) “ was an Australian communist, union and environmental activist.” (From Wikipedia) Through his leadership during the 1970s he saved a great many small and large old buildings from destruction by the developers. Sydney owes him!!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer

Diana ace
What a great mural and capture, he must have been an amazing person!
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful mural and I like the perspective.
August 3rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @corinnec
Thanks. This guy started by being disliked by everyone! In the end (I think) he was given a state funeral!
August 3rd, 2023  
