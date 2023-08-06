Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
335 / 365
Broken china etc being made into mosaics.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
830
photos
183
followers
390
following
91% complete
View this month »
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
6th August 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
china
,
craft
,
mosaic
,
bourke
Steve Chappell
ace
Very cool, you'll have to show us the finished product
August 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close