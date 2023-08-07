Previous
Scarlet hedgehog cactus (my "Plant" app says.) No need for me to "sharpen" this image!
336 / 365

Scarlet hedgehog cactus (my “Plant” app says.) No need for me to “sharpen” this image!

7th August 2023

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Susan Wakely
Great capture. You wouldn’t want to make the mistake of sitting on that.
August 7th, 2023  
Diana
It sure is pretty sharp, wonderful capture and colours.
August 7th, 2023  
John Falconer
@wakelys @ludwigsdiana
Thanks Susan and Diana. There are big “Do not touch “ signs everywhere.
August 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 7th, 2023  
Christine Louise
A very spikey image, well captured
August 7th, 2023  
