Previous
336 / 365
Scarlet hedgehog cactus (my “Plant” app says.) No need for me to “sharpen” this image!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
5
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
831
photos
183
followers
390
following
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
Fujifilm X-Pro1
Taken
6th August 2023 12:56pm
cactus
,
gardens
,
botanical
,
sydney
,
succulent
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. You wouldn’t want to make the mistake of sitting on that.
August 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure is pretty sharp, wonderful capture and colours.
August 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@wakelys
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Susan and Diana. There are big “Do not touch “ signs everywhere.
August 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 7th, 2023
Christine Louise
A very spikey image, well captured
August 7th, 2023
