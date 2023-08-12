Sign up
341 / 365
Home made camera/projector at Manly museum. The big box is an old computer.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
John Falconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
camera
,
computer
,
museum
,
made
