Previous
Next
Home made camera/projector at Manly museum. The big box is an old computer. by johnfalconer
341 / 365

Home made camera/projector at Manly museum. The big box is an old computer.

12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise