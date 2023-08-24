Previous
Common Death Adder hides in leaves and ground cover to ambush its prey. It is very venomous. by johnfalconer
Common Death Adder hides in leaves and ground cover to ambush its prey. It is very venomous.

This is the only adder to be found in Sydney.
From the Australian Natural History Museum:” The Common Death Adder feeds on frogs, lizards and birds and, unlike most Australian venomous snakes that actively search for prey, this snake sits in one place and waits for prey to come to it. Covering itself with leaves makes it inconspicuous and it lies coiled in ambush, twitching its yellowish grub-like tail close to its head as a lure. When an animal approaches to investigate the movement, the death adder quickly strikes, injecting its venom and then waiting for the victim to die before eating it.”
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Susan Wakely
Oh my goodness this is nicely hidden away.
August 24th, 2023  
Tom
Great capture, a little too close for me.
August 24th, 2023  
Delboy79
Did you have a telephoto lens on our phone!!
August 24th, 2023  
Diana
Oh how scary, it sure is well hidden!
August 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Yikes.
August 24th, 2023  
