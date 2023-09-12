Previous
Next
My newest granddaughter, Ellie Grace, born yesterday in Auckland, New Zealand. by johnfalconer
Photo 372

My newest granddaughter, Ellie Grace, born yesterday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Not my photo but taken by Ellie’s parents!!
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love that badge! Congratulations ❤️
September 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh, she's gorgeous. Congratulations!
September 13th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Precious gift. Congratulations
September 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Very sweet.
September 13th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Congratulations, she is gorgeous
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise