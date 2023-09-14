Sign up
Photo 374
Where are they? Are they really coming back?
I am helping babysit Louis the brown dog for a week. Jett, our dog, came from the same litter seven or eight years ago.
14th September 2023
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Tags
dog
louis
jett
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture and caption
September 14th, 2023
