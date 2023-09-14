Previous
Where are they? Are they really coming back? by johnfalconer
Photo 374

Where are they? Are they really coming back?

I am helping babysit Louis the brown dog for a week. Jett, our dog, came from the same litter seven or eight years ago.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
102% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture and caption
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise