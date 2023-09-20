Previous
Flying close to the sun. by johnfalconer
Flying close to the sun.

I just got my iPhone out in time as I saw the plane flying through the sun.
The little white pinhead smudge to the top right of the sun is most probably planet Mars.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

John Falconer

Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
September 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 20th, 2023  
ajisaac
Great capture.
September 20th, 2023  
Cordiander
Nice! Just caught :)
September 20th, 2023  
