Previous
Photo 380
Flying close to the sun.
I just got my iPhone out in time as I saw the plane flying through the sun.
The little white pinhead smudge to the top right of the sun is most probably planet Mars.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
mars
,
planet
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
September 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
September 20th, 2023
ajisaac
Great capture.
September 20th, 2023
Cordiander
Nice! Just caught :)
September 20th, 2023
