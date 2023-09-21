Sign up
Photo 381
Two tiger moths (or one two headed tiger moth?) trying to clean my window.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
877
photos
186
followers
386
following
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
Views
12
Fav's
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2023 12:00am
Tags
tiger
,
middle
,
moth
,
harbour
,
closeup
,
windo
