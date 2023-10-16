Previous
Red rose

16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

John Falconer

Diana
A fabulous capture of this beauty, such a wonderful colour.
October 16th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
October 16th, 2023  
Agnes
Deep red beautiful
October 16th, 2023  
John Falconer
@ludwigsdiana @photographycrazy @agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Thanks. There’s alway a flower around waiting to be photographed.
October 16th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
October 16th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy
Pretty, bright capture.
October 16th, 2023  
