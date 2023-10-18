Sign up
Previous
Photo 407
Foxglove.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
foxglove
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
October 18th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail
October 18th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023
