Previous
Bush cricket hitching a ride on a car! Plus an unintended selfie. by johnfalconer
Photo 408

Bush cricket hitching a ride on a car! Plus an unintended selfie.

Photo is on iPhone. Pretty much SOOC except for a little cropping.
This cricket is native to Australia and New Zealand. The body of this one is only about 20mm (¾ inch) long.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a fine specimen.
October 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty!
October 19th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Great colour
October 19th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness....such a bright colour.
October 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch. He is cool looking.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise