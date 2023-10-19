Sign up
Previous
Photo 408
Bush cricket hitching a ride on a car! Plus an unintended selfie.
Photo is on iPhone. Pretty much SOOC except for a little cropping.
This cricket is native to Australia and New Zealand. The body of this one is only about 20mm (¾ inch) long.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
5
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2023 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
cricket
,
sydney
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fine specimen.
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty!
October 19th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Great colour
October 19th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness....such a bright colour.
October 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch. He is cool looking.
October 19th, 2023
